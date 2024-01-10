Declutter for Good, Gov. Murphy’s State of the State, What’s Face Blindness?

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday, outlining his vision for the coming year. We’ll dissect the big takeaways — and the GOP response — with WHYY News’ David Matthau.

From clothing and shoes to kitchen gadgets, to kindergarten art projects, the amount of stuff we collect in our homes can pile up. It weighs on our emotions just as much as it impacts our physical quality of life. And, many of us put cleaning and decluttering on the agenda in the first month of the year to give us a fresh start. Lois Volta, author of Confessions of a Cleaning Lady, will join us to discuss the best practices for kicking clutter to the curb.

Some people move around the world unable to recognize a face, even those closest to them — a spouse, child or sibling. They’re considered face blind, and on the other side of the spectrum are the super recognizers. One meeting or introduction, and they never forget a face. In her new book, Do I Know You?, Drexel University professor of medical ethics and history Sharrona Pearl explores these new and fascinating human conditions.