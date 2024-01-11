Gig Workers Rule, Car Culture from Driverless to Hot Rods, Is Measles Back?

In what public health officials have deemed a growing outbreak, the City of Philadelphia has identified at least eight cases of measles connected to a daycare in the Northeast. The list of potential exposure locations in the region is getting longer, bringing up questions about quarantining and vaccination against the highly infectious virus. We’ll talk with Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at CHOP.

A national labor rule enacted this week is expected to bolster compensation and legal protections for millions of gig workers, who often lack health insurance, paid time off or guaranteed wage rates. But there is some uncertainty about how new guidelines could be enforced, and how they will impact employers. Joining us is gig economy expert Lindsey Cameron, assistant professor of management at the Wharton School.

With the Philadelphia Auto Show coming to town, visitors will get to check out what’s trending in the car world, from the latest electric vehicles and hybrids, to driverless cars, to classic speedsters. Is now a good time to switch up your ride? We’ll look at the industry’s future, and what it means for you, with Greg Migliore, Editor-In-Chief of Autoblog.