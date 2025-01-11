Philadelphia author's Dylan book becomes Hollywood hit with Chalamet
Elijah Wald and Avi Wolfman-Arent discuss the pivotal moment in Bob Dylan's career explored in Wald's book "Dylan Goes Electric!," which inspired the biopic "Going Electric."Listen 17:00
Timothée Chalamet stars in Going Electric, a biopic chronicling Bob Dylan’s controversial shift from folk to rock in the 1960s. The film centers on his electrifying—and widely criticized—1965 Newport Folk Festival performance, a pivotal moment marking a dramatic change in both his music and public image. Based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book, Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties, the movie explores this transformative period in Dylan’s career. Wald discusses Dylan with Avi Wolfman-Arent in this Studio 2 Extra.
Guest:
Elijah Wald, writer and musician
