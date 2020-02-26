Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Pa., N.J. have little say in the 2020 primary

Election worker Khalid Battle reads a book as he waits for voters to cast their ballots in Pennsylvania primary election at Memorial Gospel Crusades Church, Tuesday, April 24, 2012, in Philadelphia. Voters in New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania were heading to the polls on Tuesday for primary elections. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

They’re better reflections of the nation as a whole, but their late primary elections give voters in Pennsylvania and New Jersey way less influence in the 2020 presidential race. We’ll examine how this impacts Pennsylvania’s role as a swing state, and take a look at that time in 2008 NJ did move its primary up … only to move it back again.

Guest: Jonathan Tamari, The Philadelphia Inquirer

