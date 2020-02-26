Pa., N.J. have little say in the 2020 primary

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

They’re better reflections of the nation as a whole, but their late primary elections give voters in Pennsylvania and New Jersey way less influence in the 2020 presidential race. We’ll examine how this impacts Pennsylvania’s role as a swing state, and take a look at that time in 2008 NJ did move its primary up … only to move it back again.

Guest: Jonathan Tamari, The Philadelphia Inquirer