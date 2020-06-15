Donate

Nuclear security and Chris Wallace on “Countdown 1945”

Air Date: June 16, 2020 10:00 am
In this photo an intercontinental ballistic missile lifts off from a truck-mounted launcher somewhere in Russia. The Russian military said the Avangard hypersonic weapon entered combat duty. The Kremlin has made modernization of Russia's strategic nuclear forces one of its top priorities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Guests: Joe Cirincione, Chris Wallace

The Trump administration begins nuclear weapons talks with Russia next week. The President has signaled that he wants to renegotiate the START Treaty and include China in the pact.  This month also marks the two-year anniversary of President Trump’s historic summit with Kim Jong Un over denuclearizing North Korea. But there’s been no progress on that front and the relationship between the two has soured. We start this hour with looking at nuclear security and President Trump’s approach to these global threats. JOE CIRINCIONE, president of Ploughshares is our guest. Then, as we near the 75th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb, Fox News Sunday host CHRIS WALLACE joins us to discuss his new book, Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World. It examines the months leading up to the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We’ll also ask him about this work at Fox and for his perspective on the COVID-19 crisis and the racial justice protests.

