Memory and Emotions, State Sen. Williams and the Forward Party, Studio 2 Trivia

Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Williams announced his affiliation with the Forward Party yesterday standing in the State Capitol alongside former presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Yang and former N.J. Governor Christine Todd Whitman founded the Forward Party because they say political extremism and partisanship were destroying the political system. Senator Williams (D-Philadelphia/Delaware) joins us to discuss his support of the Forward Party .

Our memory can be flawed. People often have very different recollections from the exact same event. Sometimes we even remember things that never happened to us. Vishnu “Deepu” Murty is the principal investigator at Temple University’s Adaptive Memory Lab and studies how trauma and powerful emotional events can affect what and how we remember. He joins us to share what he’s learning and to talk about the latest research on memory.

Tonya Pendleton has a list of things to do, and we have a new trivia contestant. If you want to be next, call the producers to say why you’d be a great trivia guest: 215-351-0525.