Masking and vaxxing for the public good

Getting a vaccine not only protects you, but also leads to community or herd immunity. Wearing a mask may offer some protection for the individual, but its more effective at ensuring that we don’t infect those around us. Likewise, with self-quarantining and social distancing, much of what public health experts are asking of us during the pandemic is for the good of society as a whole. It slows the spread of the disease and protects the most vulnerable among us. Yet, we’ve seen a lot of resistance to wearing masks and many people report they are reluctant to getting a COVID vaccine. This hour, how to get people to think and act in more pro-social and altruistic ways. University of Pennsylvania’s DAMON CENTOLA and MIT’s EREZ YOELI join us.