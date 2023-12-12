University of Pennsylvania and Free Speech, The Dictionary People

University of Pennsylvania President Elizabeth Magill resigned after intense criticism over her comments before Congress on combating antisemitism on college campuses. We’ll debate free speech, academic freedom and if universities play a role in restricting it. Among our guests is Claire Finkelstein, Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania.

Paying tribute to the original Wikipedia … a crowd-sourced resource called the Oxford English Dictionary. We hear from Sarah Ogilvie, author of the book The Dictionary People: The Unsung Heroes Who Created the Oxford English Dictionary.