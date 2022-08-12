Local History Comes to Life Through Interactive Art

Next on You Oughta Know, see how Play Everywhere brings history to life with interactive art. Learn how the Philly Polo Classic will benefit under-resourced kids. Discover why goats are good therapy with the Philly Goat Project. Find out why Asian-inspired beauty company, Sabbatical, promotes self-care as a radical act. Visit Frankford Hall to learn about what’s on the menu at Oktoberfest. Celebrate Philadelphia Welsh Week with food, history, and entertainment!