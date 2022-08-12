    Local History Comes to Life Through Interactive Art

    Air Date: August 12, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, see how Play Everywhere brings history to life with interactive art. Learn how the Philly Polo Classic will benefit under-resourced kids. Discover why goats are good therapy with the Philly Goat Project. Find out why Asian-inspired beauty company, Sabbatical, promotes self-care as a radical act. Visit Frankford Hall to learn about what’s on the menu at Oktoberfest. Celebrate Philadelphia Welsh Week with food, history, and entertainment!

