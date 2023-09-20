Should you post your kids online? Plus, testing your civics knowledge & the host of ‘On Point’

This year’s Annenberg civics survey found about one in six people could not name a single branch of government, and when it comes to the First Amendment, we recall our right to free speech, but not the other protections it extends. We’ll talk about Americans’ knowledge of the U.S. constitution with Annenberg Public Policy Center Director Kathleen Hall Jamieson and what the findings tell us about civic engagement.

Proud parents and grandparents love sharing images and stories of their adorable kids on social media, but when does it cross the line? We’ll talk about over-sharing by parents and the rights of children to privacy and informed consent with Leah Plunkett, author of Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk about Our Kids Online.

Meghna Chakrabarti planned on a career in engineering but rose to fame as the host of WBUR’s On Point. She joins us to talk about finding ways to bring opposing viewpoints together and the power of local journalism.