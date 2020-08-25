    Jay Mage

    Air Date: August 25, 2020

    “Miss Melody”

    “The Grass”

    Jay Mage is a musician, owner and professional studio engineer at Mageworks, a boutique studio environment finding harmony with tradition and progress.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate