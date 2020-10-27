Nonvoters, reluctant voters, and voters who hate politics

Today on the show we’re going to discuss some of the more elusive voters among the American electorate. According to our first guests, political scientists YANNA KRUPNIKOV and JOHN BARRY RYAN, 80% of Americans do not consider themselves to be politically engaged. This big, yet overlooked, cohort may have political opinions and party affiliations, but they do not subject themselves to a daily news diet or broadcast their political beliefs on social media, and they often buck conventional party lines. We’ll talk about the research our guests have done on this group and what politicians and political junkies can learn from them. We’ll then be joined by WHYY’s MILES BRYAN and The New York Times’ SABRINA TAVERNISE who have both done work looking at another huge chunk of the American population; the non-voter. We’ll hear why people opt out of voting or were not able to vote in previous elections, and whether this will happen this year.