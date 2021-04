“I Like You”

Huston West decided at the last minute to partake in the “fun-a-day” challenge this past January, where people create something artistic each day of the month. Huston succeeded in following through about half of the days and was pleasantly surprised at the wellspring of creativity he had thought dried up years ago.

The song “I Like You” is one of his favorites from the month and is about the joys of early dating.