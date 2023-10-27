How We Talk About Death

For most of the big moments in life, we have rituals — proposals, weddings, births, graduations, and anniversaries. We know how to talk about them, how to celebrate them, how to honor them. But there’s one moment we all face that lots of people don’t know how to deal with: dying.

In fact, a majority of Americans avoid end-of-life planning, even though most say it’s important. Losing a loved one — not to mention facing your own mortality — is a hard reality to contemplate. So how do we go about having those tough conversations about the end of life? Is there a “right” way to talk about it? Can we really prepare for death and the grief it brings in a way that is helpful? And does it get any easier when people know it’s coming?

On this episode, we explore how we talk — or avoid talking about — death; the funny, tender, and hopeful moments that arise in those conversations; and how we can best support our loved ones in their final moments. We hear stories about two very different approaches to confronting death, how death doulas help usher their patients into the unknown, and new approaches to dealing with prolonged grief.

ALSO HEARD: