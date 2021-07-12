How to maintain a healthy brain

How do we keep our brains healthy for as long as possible? Is it as simple as doing daily crossword puzzles or taking up a musical instrument? Research is showing that our brains need a lot more to stay mentally sharp as we age. Physical activity, the food we eat and our social and spiritual lives are all essential. Thomas Jefferson University doctors ANDREW NEWBERG and DANIEL MONTI join us this hour to share the latest in brain science and the best ways to optimize cognitive health. Their new book is Brain Weaver: Creating the Fabric for a Healthy Mind through Integrative Medicine.