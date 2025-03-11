How the pandemic changed us

On the 5-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, we reflect on how the pandemic reshaped our personal lives, communities and democracy.

Air Date: March 11, 2025 12:00 pm
Listen 51:12
A line forms outside the Center for Architecture and Design on Arch Street

A line forms outside the Center for Architecture and Design on Arch Street where Nationalities Service Center was holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

It’s been 5 years since the WHO declared the Covid-19 pandemic. Within days, schools closed, stores shuttered, workers who weren’t essential went home, hospitals filled with very sick people, and many died. In the United States, the coronavirus killed over a million people.

Now on the fifth anniversary, we are asking what mark has Covid left on our lives? How has it changed our relationships, our politics, our work, our communities? We talk to a historian, a student, a psychologist, a pair of politicians and more about how the pandemic reshaped our world.  And we’ll talk with sociologist Eric Klinenberg, author of 2020: One City, Seven People and the Year Everything Changed, about what the crisis taught us about ourselves and our society.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by Studio 2

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate