How the pandemic changed us

It’s been 5 years since the WHO declared the Covid-19 pandemic. Within days, schools closed, stores shuttered, workers who weren’t essential went home, hospitals filled with very sick people, and many died. In the United States, the coronavirus killed over a million people.

Now on the fifth anniversary, we are asking what mark has Covid left on our lives? How has it changed our relationships, our politics, our work, our communities? We talk to a historian, a student, a psychologist, a pair of politicians and more about how the pandemic reshaped our world. And we’ll talk with sociologist Eric Klinenberg, author of 2020: One City, Seven People and the Year Everything Changed, about what the crisis taught us about ourselves and our society.