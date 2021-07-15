How religious are we?

Air Date: July 15, 2021 10:00 am
Wanda Albritton, of Miami Springs, Fla., raises her ams in prayer during a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry church, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Numbers of white evangelical Christians in America are declining, according to a new Public Religion Research Institute survey. The study on the state of religion in America shows that while many religions have stabilized, white evangelical membership has dropped significantly, from 25% in 2006 to 14% in 2020. Levels of the religiously nonaffiliated have remained roughly the same in recent years, making up around a quarter of the American population. This hour, we look at the American religious landscape and what influences our religious identity. Our guest is ROBERT P. JONES, CEO of PRRI and the author of The End of White Christian America.

