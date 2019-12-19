Religion and politics

Guests: Anthea Butler, Michele Margolis

Religion is having a smaller influence over public life, according to a recent Pew survey. A majority of respondents say this is the wrong direction for the country. At the same time, people reported that religious institutions were too involved in politics. This hour, we explore religion in America and the intersection with politics. We’ll talk about how the two are intertwined despite the country’s laws and principles separating the them and look at how religion is playing out in presidential politics and the 2020 election. Joining us are two University of Pennsylvania professors, ANTHEA BUTLER, professor of religion, and MICHELE MARGOLIS, professor of political science.