Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Religion and politics

Air Date: December 19, 2019 10:00 am
A worshipper wears an

A worshipper wears an "In God We Trust" wristband before evangelist The Rev. Franklin Graham speaks at the Decision America event at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, N.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Guests: Anthea Butler, Michele Margolis

Religion is having a smaller influence over public life, according to a recent Pew survey. A majority of respondents say this is the wrong direction for the country. At the same time, people reported that religious institutions were too involved in politics. This hour, we explore religion in America and the intersection with politics. We’ll talk about how the two are intertwined despite the country’s laws and principles separating the them and look at how religion is playing out in presidential politics and the 2020 election.  Joining us are two University of Pennsylvania professors, ANTHEA BUTLER, professor of religion, and MICHELE MARGOLIS, professor of political science.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate