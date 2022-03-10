How owning our regrets makes us a better person

Everyone has experienced that gnawing feeling of regret – an awkward interaction, a bad decision, a personal failing. And yet, we are often told to move on, that looking back at our past mistakes or missed opportunities is unhealthy. Author DANIEL PINK disagrees. He argues in his new book, The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward, that regret is an essential and unique aspect of being human and paying attention to it can lead to personal growth, better choices and relationships, and happier lives. Pink joins us to talk about the science and psychology of regret, what his World Regret Survey of 17,000 people has revealed, and how to make the best use of life’s disappointments.

