What Improv Can Teach Us About Life

Air Date: March 22, 2024 12:00 pm
(Big Stocks)

(Big Stocks)

You don’t have to be a comedian to try improv — or get up on a stage in front of a bunch of people. The principles of improv apply to daily life, too. They can help us become more positive and spontaneous, more open and willing to take risks, and help us connect with others. In this episode, we learn how to improv, about its psychological benefits and how to apply the skills to our life.

