How about a little self-acceptance?

Instead of comparing ourselves to other people, dwelling on our mistakes, and feeling bad about ourselves — what if we tried a little self-acceptance?

Endless worry about not measuring up is a very human habit, but it’s also a trap that leave us feeling isolated and cut off from enjoying life’s possibilities.

This week on The Connection: how to feel good about yourself. Our guest is Harvard psychologist Ronald Siegel, author of The Extraordinary Gift of Being Ordinary.

We’ll talk about why so many of us believe we’re never good enough, why being “special” is overrated, and how mindfulness can help us deal with the difficult feelings we keep buried from ourselves and others.