How Art and Science Intersect

We explore the hidden architecture of science that often underlies music, literature, and more.

Air Date: September 15, 2023
Listen 49:19
We often think of art and science as existing in different — even opposite — spheres. One revolves around creativity and imagination; the other around observable facts and data — and never the twain shall meet.

But really, art and science aren’t as far apart as we might think. For centuries, artists have drawn on the natural sciences, and the wonders of the natural world, as inspiration for some of our most celebrated works.

On this episode, we explore the hidden architecture of science that often underlies music, literature, and more. We talk with a mathematician who makes the case that math is key to appreciating literature on a whole new level; a pianist who reveals how the natural world inspired some of classical music’s most iconic composers; and an artist whose work on water blurs the lines between art, ecology, and activism.

Also heard on this week’s episode:

