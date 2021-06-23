Herd immunity, Covid shot hesitancy, and trusted vaccine ambassadors

President Biden wanted 70% of adults to have at least one Covid shot by July 4th but it’s looking like the country may fall short with just 65% of American adults currently vaccinated. And as vaccination rates plateau, the new more severe Delta variant is becoming more prevalent which puts the unvaccinated at even greater risk. We start this hour talking with public health physician DR. LEANA WEN about where we stand in the pandemic with infections, vaccinations and the new variant. Also, are donuts, beer and the lottery helping or hurting the effort? Then, we’ll look at how barber shops and hair salons in Philadelphia are working to get more shots in arms. Philadelphia Cuts owner DARRYL THOMAS and ANN TURNER, owner of Hair Du Jour Salon, join us along with University of Pennsylvania senior cardiology fellow NORRISA HAYNES to talk about why barbers and hair stylists are effective vaccine ambassadors.