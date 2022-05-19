Haroon Moghul on the future of Islam

With nearly 2 billion followers, Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world. It’s the third largest religion in the U.S. after Christianity and Judaism. Writer HAROON MOGHUL explores its history, how teachings of the Prophet Mohammed apply to the modern world, and his own relationship to the Muslim faith in his new book, Two Billion Caliphs: A Vision of a Muslim Future. His 2017 memoir How to be a Muslim, was about trying to reconcile the more orthodox religious practices of his childhood with his beliefs and experiences as an adult and finding his Muslim-American identity. This hour, we’ll talk to Moghul about his faith, the questions he continues to wrestle with, and his vision for a more modern version of Islam.

Read more

CNN, Opinion: American Islam gets this beautiful thing right – “But at a time when Muslims everywhere are searching for new visions, American Islam has something special to offer.”

NBC, Social isolation isn’t part of Ramadan now. But many Muslims remain spiritually isolated – “Many mosques leave no room for anyone who might want to do some things differently.”