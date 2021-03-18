Grief and mourning in a pandemic

The world just marked the one year anniversary of the official start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This past year has been defined by incalculable loss at the hands of coronavirus, police brutality, and political violence. But, because of the nature of the virus, we’ve been unable to properly grieve our losses. And that has mental health professionals worried. On this show, we talk about grief and why our bodies and minds need to mourn. Albright College professor DR. KAMI FLETCHER, psychologist and author DR. DOROTHY HOLINGER, and Einstein Medical hospital chaplain MATTHEW ARLYCK are our guests.