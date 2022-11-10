A guide to moving through grief

REBECCA SOFFER wished she had a handbook on how to grieve after losing both of her parents in her thirties. Trying to navigate profound sadness alone led her to create the website Modern Loss, which turned into a global community for people experiencing grief to share and support one another.

In her new book, The Modern Loss Handbook: An Interactive Guide to Moving Through Grief and Building Your Resilience, Soffer offers tools, exercises and insights for surviving loss — which she’s gleaned from her own experience, therapists, researchers and Modern Loss members.

Soffer joins us to talk about the multitude of ways people grieve, how to eradicate the stigma around it and how to honor a loved one’s memory and manage your personal life when mourning. A former Colbert Show producer, she’ll also share how humor is an essential tool to her grieving process.