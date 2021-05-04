“Birds Still Sing”

Gretchen Elise is a West Philadelphia based singer-songwriter whose jazz-flavored music can be personal or political and is always grounded by a good groove. She has composed for a World Music Orchestra in Berlin, Brazilian jazz groups in Boston, the Philadelphia Jazz Project, and her eponymous band. Her original albums, “Are You Ready” (2004), and “Time & Space” (2010) are described as a “signature mix of jazz, R&B, hip hop and soul” (Boston Globe). Her recent release “Waw”a (2020),“grooving and addictive jawn” (Allaboutjazz.com) garnered international press. Mentored by Berklee’s Latin Jazz vocal icon Mili Bermejo, Gretchen is an arts educator, an advocate for public schools, and a mom of two budding musicians.

“Birds Still Sing” is a response to the passing of her producer and bassist Doug Grigsby in 2021. She hopes it will resonate with others who have experienced loss during the pandemic, or anytime. Featured are Anam Owili-Eger on keys; Kevin Arthur on bass; Ricardo Martinó on drums; Luke Walker, audio engineer; Andrew Gormley, video.