“More Than Ever”

Frank Bisciotti, also known as “Frankie Biscuits”, is a songwriting vocalist, multi-instrumentalist born and raised in Media, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. At age 3, Frank began learning Suzuki method violin, training his ear on piano and saxophone before landing on his Martin D16-GT. Frank began taking songwriting seriously in 2001 with the encouragement of close friends and his high-school English teacher.

The song “More Than Ever” is on Frank’s Now EP and is about an angsty teenaged breakup. This recording was from his appearance on June 25, 2020 on the Desert Southwest Open Mic Facebook group streaming live from his office in Drexel Hill, PA.