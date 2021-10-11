Erik Larson’s ghost story “No One Goes Alone”

Author ERIK LARSON has penned many popular nonfiction works, including The Splendid and the Vile, Dead Wake, and The Devil in the White City. But now, he’s branching out into fiction with an audiobook-only ghost story, No One Goes Alone, narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt. Set in 1905, it’s about a group of researchers investigating a family’s mysterious disappearance and proof of the paranormal on a remote island. Some of the characters in Larson’s tale are based on historical figures, including William James, the Harvard psychologist and avid ghost-hunter. Larson joins us to talk about what sparked his spooky tale and his interest in William James and the Victorian fascination with the supernatural.