Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Democratic primary debate: round six

Air Date: December 20, 2019 10:00 am
Listen 48:59
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speak during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Guests: Kelly Dittmar, Ryan Cooper, Candis Watts Smith

As the Iowa caucuses draw near, Democratic candidates for President continue to pitch their message to voters. They want to win, or at least place, in the early voting states to prove their ability to contend for the nation’s highest office. On Thursday, PBS hosted seven contenders – the fewest yet of the six debates. As the primary season heats up, we talk with a panel of guests about the debate, the candidates, and get their predictions for what might happen when voters begin casting ballots. Joining us is KELLY DITTMAR, assistant professor of political science at Rutgers-Camden, RYAN COOPER, national correspondent for The Week, and CANDIS WATTS SMITH, political science professor at Penn State University and author of Stay Woke.

