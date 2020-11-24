    David Gans

    Air Date: November 24, 2020

    “Blue Roses”

    David Gans delivers literate, improvisational folk-rock with looping in a “solo electric” setting.

    A solo Gans show is likely to consist of several elements: country-blues-style fingerpicking, loop-based improvisations created live in the moment, sweetly-sung ballads (original or borrowed), Grateful Dead songs reinterpreted, wry observations of the music-festival subculture and the larger world, soulful and passionate political commentary, and favorites from the folk-rock canon of the last 50 years. Mixing and matching – it’s never the same show twice, but it’s always worth a listen.

    Brought to you by House Concert Series

