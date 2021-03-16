“Candy Shower”

“Candy Shower” is a metaphorical love story of what happens when a Wall Street guy meets a Texas Tornado.

When you hear about the music of a guitar virtuoso with a doctorate in philosophy, who cut his musical teeth performing and collaborating with singer-songwriter Al Stewart (“Year of the Cat”), you know you will be getting something different. In a career that has spanned a dozen albums and thousands of shows ranging from living room concerts to the Royal Albert Hall, Dave Nachmanoff has built a loyal fan base and a unique niche as a performer and songwriter.



Touring, accompanying, and recording with his songwriting hero, Al Stewart, for over 15 years gave Dave the chance to get his own music out in front of tens of thousands of people and gained him international exposure and recognition. Over the years, he has shared the stage with a long list of legends of the folk and rock music worlds, including the likes of Alison Krauss, Steve Forbert, Firefall, John Wesley Harding, and blues legend Libba “Freight Train” Cotten (when he was ten years old). Dave continues to record and tour, playing well over a hundred shows a year in listening rooms, private house concerts, and at other events. He is focusing on using his music to make a difference in the world and benefit concerts are an important part of that.



Dave’s latest release is “Cerulean Sky”, which he recorded with Grammy-nominated producer-engineer Bill Smith, who has worked with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Yes, among others. The Cerulean Sky studio band included Michael Jerome and Taras Prodaniuk (Richard Thompson’s rhythm section), and Carl Byron on keyboards (Jackson Browne, Hot Club of LA).



When not on tour, Dave is busy producing for other artists, teaching master classes around the US and working in his unique niche of writing and recording custom songs.