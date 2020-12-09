COVID Vaccines: Is the wait really over?

Air Date: December 9, 2020 10:00 am
Care home worker Pillay Jagambrun, 61, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in The Vaccination Hub at Croydon University Hospital in London, on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK's history, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. (Dan Charity/Pool via AP)

Care home worker Pillay Jagambrun, 61, receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in The Vaccination Hub at Croydon University Hospital in London, on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK's history, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. (Dan Charity/Pool via AP)

The FDA is meeting Thursday to decide on emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID vaccine. New FDA analysis of Pfizer’s data confirms that the vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID infections, maybe even with a single dose. Today, we discuss the science behind the vaccines and how and when they may change our battle against the pandemic. Our guests are DREW WEISSMAN, professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, whose collaborative research helped pave the way for the new mRNA vaccines, and PAUL OFFIT, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who also serves on the FDA Vaccine Advisory Panel.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate