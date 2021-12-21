Covid and staying safe over the holidays

Covid-19 infection rates and hospitalizations are spiking. Rising case counts from both the Delta and new Omicron variants have health officials worried, especially with the holidays approaching and increased traveling to see friends and family. While scientists scramble to understand Omicron and the threat it may pose, new studies show that boosters offer good protection against the new variant, but only 30% of have received one and 40% of Americans still remain unvaccinated.

As we enter one of the busiest times of year, how should we think about the risk of holiday gatherings during the pandemic? Should we cancel travel plans and parties? How can we stay safe while celebrating together?

Guests

JOHN WHERRY, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine

ANGELA RASMUSSEN, a virologist with the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan