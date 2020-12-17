COVID and communities of color: health disparities and vaccine hesitancy

Communities of color have been hit hard by the pandemic, with higher rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths compared to white Americans. We look at the racial disparities that COVID has laid bare, including poor access to health care and greater exposure to the virus. We’ll talk about what is being done to address these inequities and discuss the high rates of vaccine hesitancy among African Americans. Our guests are DR. ALA STANFORD, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, and DR. FLORENCE MOMPLAISIR, associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. But first, we check in on the vaccine rollout in our region with DR. CAROLINE JOHNSON, deputy health commissioner of Philadelphia.