    Cole Hoover

    Air Date: April 13, 2021

    “Slow Burning Fire”

    “Slow Burning Fire” is a ballad by Philadelphia area guitarist/musician Cole Hoover. Though primarily a rock guitar instrumentalist he also writes vocal music ranging from acoustic ballads to hard rock.

