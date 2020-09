“Desire”

Christine Havrilla and her band, The Gypsy Fuzz, missed playing music so much during quarantine, that they recorded their own audio and video in their homes and put everything together in layers. The audio was mixed by Keith Giosa, and the video edits were done by Gretchen Schultz.

Acoustic Guitar & Vocals: Christine Havrilla

Keys, Bass, BGVs: Keith Giosa

Electric Guitar: Dan Kauffman

Drums: Rich Bellando

Cowbell & BGVs: Gretchen Schultz