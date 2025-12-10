Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joins us to discuss her $2 billion housing plan known as H.O.M.E (Housing Opportunities Made Easy).

Parker wants to build or preserve 30,000 housing units. The plan includes constructing new homes on publicly owned lots for first-time homebuyers and providing free home repairs for low-income residents.

City Council is expected to vote on the first annual budget for the plan on Thursday at its last meeting of the year. But there’s a debate over eligibility and which residents the plan should prioritize. Mayor Parker has pushed for broader income eligibility, while some progressive councilmembers want to prioritize lowest-income renters and homeowners.

This episode, Mayor Parker will make her case for her housing strategy and her push for wider eligibility. And as she approaches the end of her second year in office, we’ll also examine her record on other major issues including crime, immigration, sanitation, and the city’s preparations for both the 250th anniversary of the United States and the upcoming FIFA World Cup matches.

Guest:



Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker