Charles Blow: a Black power manifesto

The power of Black voters was again made evident after President Biden’s 2020 win and the Democratic Senate victories in Georgia. In a new book New York Times columnist CHARLES BLOW says that it’s time to consolidate that power. In The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto Blow looks at racism in our country and the failures of white liberals to dismantle white supremacy. Blow argues that in order to become a powerful political force and make lasting change, Black Americans should reverse the course of the Great Migration and return to the South.