Charles Blow: a Black power manifesto

Air Date: February 3, 2021 10:00 am
(photo credit, Beowulf Sheehan)

(photo credit, Beowulf Sheehan)

The power of Black voters was again made evident after President Biden’s 2020 win and the Democratic Senate victories in Georgia. In a new book New York Times columnist CHARLES BLOW says that it’s time to consolidate that power. In The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto Blow looks at racism in our country and the failures of white liberals to dismantle white supremacy. Blow argues that in order to become a powerful political force and make lasting change, Black Americans should reverse the course of the Great Migration and return to the South.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate