Changing Tastes

What we make for dinner, grab as a snack, or have for breakfast changes all the time — and there are some major forces at play: consumer tastes and marketing, but also climate change, global supply chains, nutrition science, health concerns, and social media influencers. On this episode, we’ll look at what we eat and why.

We’ll find out how lima beans are getting a makeover, and why seed oils ended up becoming a lightning rod in nutrition debates. We’ll also taste a futuristic green with self-proclaimed superpowers, meet one physician who’s trying to convince people to eat more organ meats, and another who says to stay away from anything marketed as health food.

