Changing Tastes

Lima beans are getting a makeover, seed oil is getting a bad rep, and a weed that covers ponds might soon be a hot health food. We’ll explore the forces that shape what we eat

Air Date: November 17, 2023
Listen 55:09
Healthy and unhealthy food background from fruits and vegetables vs fast food, sweets and pastry top view. Diet and detox against calorie and overweight lifestyle concept.

What we make for dinner, grab as a snack, or have for breakfast changes all the time — and there are some major forces at play: consumer tastes and marketing, but also climate change, global supply chains, nutrition science, health concerns, and social media influencers. On this episode, we’ll look at what we eat and why.

We’ll find out how lima beans are getting a makeover, and why seed oils ended up becoming a lightning rod in nutrition debates. We’ll also taste a futuristic green with self-proclaimed superpowers, meet one physician who’s trying to convince people to eat more organ meats, and another who says to stay away from anything marketed as health food.

