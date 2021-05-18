“Apart”

Cathy Mazza is a multifaceted musician and music teacher. She is both a classical pianist and a rock and pop keyboard player, as well as a singer, songwriter, composer and conductor. Cathy has performed at the Kimmel Center, the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Longwood Gardens, West Chester University, Settlement Music School; and also at World Cafe Live, Please Touch Museum, The Sedgwick Cultural Center, The Tin Angel, Andrea Clearfield’s Salon, and many more venues in the Philadelphia area. She has also performed in New Jersey, New York City, Baltimore, Toronto and Eastern Europe.

Cathy currently sings with and is Board President of Philomusica Chorale of the Delaware Valley, and is the collaborative pianist for the Philadelphia Women’s Music Project. She was a member of the Musikfest Choir of Bethlehem, the Germantown Oratorio Choir, and was an alto and accompanist for the Mary Green Singers. Cathy has played with many singers including Jonathan Sills, Tim Stopper and Laurice Kennell; as well as such instrumentalists as Glenn Finnan, Tim Stopper, Andrew Bleckner, Erik Pearson, Melissa Brun and Kara Silverman.

At West Chester University, Cathy received a scholarship and studied with Benjamin Whitten. She also holds a Master of Music from the University of the Arts. Cathy has been a member of a number of rock bands, including Erin Flynn and the Co-op Band, Dot Matrix; and The Kwerks, whose eponymous first CD contains two of her own songs. She is currently playing with the all female group “Powerstrip.” Cathy has composed choral pieces and children’s songs, including “Rising,” “Peace is the Way,” and “Thank You for Giving.” Cathy’s keyboard skills have been described as “awe-inspiring” and “playing with such ease, precision and emotion.” Kwerks album reviewers said “they keep the listener immersed in their musical soup” which contains “fetching hooks and swirling vocal harmonies” and “very original songwriting and excellent arrangements.”

Her piece for piano, flute, cello and women’s voices, “Apart (2020),” was composed between April and June of that year, and represents the emotions and struggles of the COVID pandemic. The video she created in a remote collaboration includes an accompanying text, and interpretive dance by Emily Kline and Melissa Faller of Emme Dance Collective, Lancaster, PA.

Cathy is a native of Easton, PA, and currently lives in Wyndmoor, PA.