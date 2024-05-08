Bird flu outbreak, Eurovision Song Contest

Bird flu has spread to wild and farm birds, foxes, sea lions, and now dairy cows in the United States, something that has never happened before. A farmworker has also been infected but his illness was relatively mild. All this is raising concerns among researchers as they watch the H5N1 influenza virus evolve. Is human-to-human transmission possible? Are we at risk for another pandemic? We turn to two researchers for some answers. Troy Sutton is an assistant professor in veterinary and biomedical sciences at Penn State and Angela Rasmussen is a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.

Malmö, Sweden is set to host the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest, a global event with a rich history dating back to 1956 in Lugano, Switzerland. The event gained recent pop culture fame through Will Ferrell’s Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Our producer Andreas Copes speaks with wiwibloggs founder William Lee Adams about the event’s political significance and America’s limited engagement. Also, Australia’s 2016 representative Dami Im shares her memories from performing on the big stage and the event’s long-lasting effect on her career.