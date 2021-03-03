Biden’s immigration policies take shape
One of President Trump’s lasting legacies will be his strict, even cruel immigration policies, including the practice of family separation and child detention. President Biden promised on the campaign trail that he would undo these policies including DACA and has already taken some measures aimed at easing these harsh measures. Is he living up to his promises? What has he undone this far, and what else are immigration advocates hoping Biden will change? We’re joined today by ADAM GOODMAN, author of The Deportation Machine and by Migration Policy Institute policy analyst, SARAH PIERCE. But first, we’ll hear about the release of the families that had been held at the Berks County Detention Center when Marty talks with WHYY’s LAURA BENSHOFF.