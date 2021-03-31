Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill

President Biden just unveiled his massive infrastructure bill aimed at repairing America’s roads and bridges, transitioning to renewable energy, expanding broadband access, and much much more. He also claims that the $2 trillion proposal will be a much needed job creator for the working and middle classes. We begin today’s show with Vox reporter ELLA NILSEN who will give us the rundown of what’s included in the bill. Then, ROBERT PUENTES, President and CEO of the think tank Eno Center for Transportation, will give us his thoughts about whether this plan will help repair the nation’s deteriorating infrastructure and why it’s in such bad shape.