Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill

Air Date: April 1, 2021 12:00 am
Traffic is seen near the entrance to the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, N.J.(Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

Traffic is seen near the entrance to the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, N.J.(Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

President Biden just unveiled his massive infrastructure bill aimed at repairing America’s roads and bridges, transitioning to renewable energy, expanding broadband access, and much much more. He also claims that the $2 trillion proposal will be a much needed job creator for the working and middle classes. We begin today’s show with Vox reporter ELLA NILSEN who will give us the rundown of what’s included in the bill. Then, ROBERT PUENTES, President and CEO of the think tank Eno Center for Transportation, will give us his thoughts about whether this plan will help repair the nation’s deteriorating infrastructure and why it’s in such bad shape.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate