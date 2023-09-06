Bestselling Author Jennifer Weiner, Hurricane Season Update, Philly Fringe Sneak Peek

Local bestselling author Jennifer Weiner joins us to talk about her new novel, The Breakaway. The book’s main character is on a two-week bike tour from New York City to Niagara Falls and must wrestle with big life questions, doubts about a lackluster boyfriend, and a complicated relationship with her mother.

We’re in the middle of hurricane season, with one possible storm brewing in the Atlantic. We’ll get a forecast and a look at how warmer weather is churning up more extreme tropical storms with New Jersey State Climatologist David Robinson.

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival kicks off this week with almost 300 independently produced shows. WHYY’s Peter Crimmins joins us to talk about some of the most anticipated performances.