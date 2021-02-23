Ben Chandler

“Cornerstone”

Blending fingerstyle and bluegrass flatpicking into his folk based songwriting, Ben incorporates his love of Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, and James Taylor with the guitar influences of Doc Watson and Jerry Reed. While many songs are introspective observations, others push outward with anthem like choruses and breakneck guitar solos.

As the son of two professional musicians, Ben has been around music his entire life. With humble roots steeped in classical music and theory, he began to find his voice with the guitar. From orchestras to rock bands, Ben kept honing his craft and expanding his repertoire, performing with many talented musicians over the years.

Since 2019 his focus has been with his new band Sweet 66 — taking his acoustics songs and filling them with vocal harmonies and the support of drums, bass, and another guitar. Sweet 66 has performed around the Philadelphia area and are currently recording for a future release.

Learn more about Sweet 66: https://www.facebook.com/sweet66music