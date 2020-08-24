Battleground 2020: Mail-in voting

Pennsylvania is suing the USPS and its Postmaster, Trump donor Louis DeJoy. This came after DeJoy implemented policy changes that led to mail service delays all across the country, leaving voters worried about mail-in voting in the upcoming November election. We’ll hear from Pennsylvania Attorney General JOSH SHAPIRO who is leading the lawsuit. Then, a new poll in Pennsylvania finds Joe Biden with only a narrow lead over President Trump with likely voters in the swing state. We’ll talk to CHRIS BORICK, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion about his poll’s findings and whether he thinks the DNC and the RNC could have an influence. And we end the hour talking about how to vote in the Keystone State. We’ll cover everything from registering and absentee ballots to mail-in and in-person voting with SUZANNE ALMEDIA, interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania.