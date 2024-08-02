Asking for Help
We can all use an assist every now and then — but asking for it can be tough. We hear stories about the struggles of asking for help.Listen 48:43
Asking for help is hard. It can make us feel vulnerable, like we’re sharing too much or admitting weakness. It can also stoke fears about our relationships and sense of self-worth — am I being a burden? Will they resent me later? What if they say no?
And yet, the ability to ask for help is an important life skill that not only helps us survive, but can make us feel loved, supported and connected.
On this episode, we hear stories about what happens when different people ask for help — from the struggles of a nurse and comedian to make herself vulnerable, to the dark side of GoFundMe, to how helpful a chatbot can really be for our mental health.
Also heard on this week’s episode:
- We talk with public health researcher Nora Kenworthy about the hard realities of turning to sites like GoFundMe for help with medical bills. Kenworthy’s new book is “Crowded Out: The True Costs of Crowdfunding Healthcare.”
Segments from this episode
