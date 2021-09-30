Online shopping has exploded during the pandemic. With a simple click, toilet paper, dog food and sneakers are delivered to your front door. Wall Street Journal technology columnist CHRISTOPHER MIMS examines the journey our products make from factory to our homes in his new book Arriving Today: From Factory to Front Door – Why Everything Has Changed About How and What We Buy. We’ll talk with Mims about the global supply chain, how technology and the push for productivity has impacted workers, and what’s behind the recent shortages.