Amy Tan’s ‘The Backyard Bird Chronicles’, The Nightmare of Customer Service

A boom in AI chatbots, the outsourcing and decimation of call centers, dead end phone menus and hours of hold music are just a few sources of infuriating customer service experiences. Consumer satisfaction is way down – if you trust online reviews and watercooler chatter – but is the experience actually worse than ever? We’ll talk with Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Deighton, who covers customer experience and marketing.

The Joy Luck Club author Amy Tan joins us to talk about her latest book, The Backyard Bird Chronicles. She writes about her foray into birding, a hobby she took up in 2016 after feeling like she needed to find a source of calm in her life. This curious step into nature eventually grew into a love for birds and their unique behaviors.